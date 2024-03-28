First rate mixed farming country

"The soils are predominantly red loams to red, sandy loams, and the remnant timbers include pine and Kurrajong with stands of box and ironbark on the hill," he said. "The structure on the property includes a handy set of all steel sheep yards with three-way draft, holding yards, and loading ramp, while there is also a lock up shed measuring 3.6 metres by 7.5 metres with a 3.7m skillion roof carport and a rainwater poly tank attached."