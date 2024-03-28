First rate mixed farming country

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday March 29: 'Dalina' 2277 Tomingley Road, Narromine:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 2277 Tomingley Road, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
'Dalina' is located in the highly sought after area south of Narromine. It has direct frontage to the sealed Narromine-Tomingley Road and is just 22 kilometres from the convenience and facilities of Narromine and 15 kilometres from the quaint village of Tomingley.
Listing agent Brian McAneney said the property, located at 2277 Tomingley Road, represented a unique opportunity. "'Dalina' is an attractive property with a gently sloping topography with contours diverting water to the four dams on the property.
"The soils are predominantly red loams to red, sandy loams, and the remnant timbers include pine and Kurrajong with stands of box and ironbark on the hill," he said. "The structure on the property includes a handy set of all steel sheep yards with three-way draft, holding yards, and loading ramp, while there is also a lock up shed measuring 3.6 metres by 7.5 metres with a 3.7m skillion roof carport and a rainwater poly tank attached."
With the recent 2023 harvest now concluded, the property's pricing has been adjusted to reflect the 180 hectars of Hellfire wheat crop that has been stripped. The crop yielded two and a half tonne to the hectare which is a very impressive result when the season is considered.
The current management has currently cropped the 'front' 180 hectares with high yielding wheat and canola crops, while the back native pasture area was running 600 Dohne ewes and lambs.
Brian said that 'Dalina' was extremely well located with excellent access. "'Dalina' consists of five paddocks with a generous mix of both cultivation and grazing country, and those in the market for a property renowned for a productive cropping enterprise within the district of Narromine are encouraged to inspect.
"It has a terrific record of production and would be an ideal starter farm, perfect for the absentee buyer," he said. "It will also suit as a bolt on to a bigger operation, either way 'Dalina' has the goods to deliver."
With immediate access available from exchange of contracts, savvy farmers and investors should inspect 'Dalina' as it's affordability, scale, and location make it a promising property.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.