Mouse, pint of Guinness: Wellington stone tourist trail under way

Australia's first dry stone trail is one step closer to reality after multiple constructions were created around Wellington during the country's inaugural stone festival.
The Great Australian Stone Festival, organised by the team at Stone of Arc dry stone walling construction and training company, was hosted in the Central West for the first time in March.
Dry stone wall constructions were built in Cameron Park, Bell Park and at the Lion of Waterloo.
In Cameron Park, a community wall was erected telling the story of the Indigenous Binjang people. It depicts the Macquarie and Bell Rivers meeting in the mountains.
At Bell Park, there is a wall with Binjang carvings of a snake, eagle, and six insects. Both panels were designed in consultation with the Wellington Aboriginal Action Panel.
At the Lion of Waterloo pub, there is a giant pint of Guinness made of slate that was erected to celebrate St Patrick's Day.
These new creations join the already-established mega mouse on Bushrangers Creek Road, which was constructed during the mouse plague of 2020.
There is also a giant stone echidna at the Caves Wood Gallery on Caves Road.
Dry stone waller and owner of Stone of Arc, Emma Knowles, said she already had designs for more constructions to be built around town using traditional dry stone walling techniques.
This could include a "nature's window", which she said would be an instagrammable photo opportunity.
"It's a really fascinating tourist trail and we've managed to stretch out sites from the Arboretum to Geurie, where we will have dry stone constructions and stone sculptures that depict the stories of those areas," Ms Knowles told the Daily Liberal.
The dry stone trail would bring people off the Mitchell Highway to Wellington and its surrounds.
They would get to experience "all the beautiful areas like Mount Arthur" and these would be highlighted in an app that would support the trail.
"You would go and find all these features [dry stone walls] and learn about them," Ms Knowles said.
"Hopefully in the next little while there's going to be signs at the new ones ... with a summary of information and a QR code taking people to a more detailed understanding of what they're looking at and how the design came to be."
She said she aimed, with "some more financial support", to create the app, which would also be part of the tourism package for the region.
Ms Knowles thanked the town for getting behind the Great Australian Stone Festival, and hoped to create another in 2026 if there was enough support.
The event included stone wall training, accreditation, day trips to see the ancient Brewarrina fish traps, live music, a feast under the stars, food, yoga, camping, live entertainers and more.
