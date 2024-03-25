Hydropanels creating quality drinking water at Narromine Public deemed a 'success'

Two years ago Narromine Public School tapped into hydro technology to provide clean drinking water for its students and teachers.
The primary school installed 10 off-grid hydropanels that convert sunlight and air into quality drinking water without relying on electricity or a water source.
On World Water Day on Friday, March 22, 2024 the trial program was deemed a success.
The initiative was a collaboration between US-based SOURCE Global and the NSW Department of Education.
SOURCE Global installed 100 hydropanels across 10 drought-impacted schools to provide accessible drinking water for children and teachers, in compliance with Australian Drinking Water Guidelines.
To date the project has offset over 500,000 PET bottles and provided resilient supply to more than 1500 students and teachers in some of the most remote and vulnerable parts of NSW.
The NSW Government's successful pilot to deliver sustainable drinking water was commissioned in 2019 when more than 200 schools in rural and remote parts of the state were identified as water stressed - 47 of which are still reliant on PET bottles for drinking water.
SOURCE chief revenue officer, Rob Bartop said they have been thrilled with the engagement and impact resulting from the projects in NSW schools.
"The pilot has demonstrated that hydropanels are a reliable, high-quality and cost-effective way to provide water to schools in some of the remote parts of the state," he said.
"Students, teachers, and parents have all been excited to have clean water at school - something that is taken for granted at schools in Sydney."
Mr Bartop is calling on the government to make this technology available to the other 47 schools that are reliant on PET bottles for drinking water.
"It would immediately reduce the burden from taxpayers, parents and community groups who are currently footing the bill for bottled water and high-sugar drinks that are being consumed as an alternative to water from a tap," he said.
"As we head into the next drought cycle, it's a great time to start investing in infrastructure that will make our regional communities stronger, healthier and more sustainable."
Participating schools in the program include Canobolas Public School, Rollands Plains Upper Public School, Comboyne Public School, Drummond Memorial Public School, Walgett Community College, Pallamallawa Public School, Narromine Public School, Tullibigeal Central School, Goodooga Central School and Ellerston Public School.
