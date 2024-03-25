Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Hydropanels creating quality drinking water at Narromine Public deemed a 'success'

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 25 2024 - 12:31pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students sit and learn about the importance of the hydropanels. Picture supplied
Students sit and learn about the importance of the hydropanels. Picture supplied

Two years ago Narromine Public School tapped into hydro technology to provide clean drinking water for its students and teachers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.