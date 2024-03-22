From cheeky boy to renowned businessman: Paul Dunlop remembered

Paul Dunlop will be remembered for many things - being a fighter, a family man, a renowned business man and one of the "last remaining gentleman".
Mr Dunlop died on February 25, 2024 aged 59.
Mr Dunlop was described by his daughter Tara Greenaway as a "cheeky boy" turned businessman, who at 17 left school and started 'Grannys House Furniture' to keep his idle hands busy and to showcase his talent with timber and french polishing.
"It has become a fixture of the community in Dubbo for the last 40 plus years and is synonymous with good ol' fashioned service, attention to detail and customer care," she said.
"Bartering was still part of his trade and I've lost count of how many older customers would often 'pop in, just to see Paul'."
Mr Dunlop's wife was someone that had stood by her husband through all of life's ups and downs, having met as teenagers.
"As teens I am sure they had no idea what their life would look like today from their flat above Tamworth Street shops," Ms Greenaway said.
The couple managed to build Grannys House from the ground up and support and hold each other up through financial strain.
They went on to raise and nurture six children, stand tall against the "public outrage" at their decision to paint their rendered two story family home purple, hospital stints, becoming empty-nesters and then proudly watch as their family expanded to include 12 grandchildren.
"Dad's commitment to his work extended far beyond business transactions, it was rooted in a deep seated appreciation for the sentimental value of each piece entrusted in his care," she said.
"Generations of families returned to Grannys House, not only for the quality craftsmanship but also for Dad's genuine understanding of the cherished memories tied to their heirlooms."
Ms Greenaway said she felt proud to look at her siblings and see the "endearing" parts of her dad reflected back at her.
"Ben is a dedicated family man and businessman, who always gives it his all. Tegan can chat to anyone, make you feel comfortable and important. Brock is funny, is brave and has the biggest heart. Kirby is considered and wise and gives her all to everything without a fuss and Piper is sensitive, has an otherworldly way with animals and says it how it is," she said.
Ms Greenaway said it doesn't take much for any of the siblings to get sentimental and teary, they have respect for where their money comes from, they take pride in their work, understand the importance of building community, make friends wherever they go, banter and are guaranteed to be the loudest in the room.
"However, I am glad that my dance floor skills are a little more advanced than the 'stomp the cockroach', but it's this part of dad we will miss the most," she said.
Mr Dunlop was a boy who grew up fighting to live - having survived four open-heart surgeries, he found himself in hospital too many times to count, but nothing kept him down.
"His brain was always on task, his phone was full of notes, ideas and reminders but before making any decision, he always checked in first with his North Star - our mum, because at the end of the day he knew she had the ability to bring the finesse," she said.
It is with heavy hearts the family say goodbye to their husband, dad, poppy and best mate.
"Until the end he fought hard, he hoped hard and he loved hard and as a family we feel privileged to have been there to squeeze his hands for the last time and say goodbye in our way," Ms Greenaway said.
"May his legacy live on in all us, we love you so much."
