Living the rural life close to town

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday March 22: 154L Narromine Road, Dubbo:
154L Narromine Road offers a rural lifestyle while being conveniently close to Dubbo. It features a well-maintained farmhouse with three bedrooms and three separate living areas.
Listing agent Samuel Shooter said the homes layout was generous, providing ample space for comfortable living, while outside the features were almost endless. "The farmhouse includes a spacious sunken lounge room with a slow combustion wood heater, gas point, and split system air conditioning.
"The home is surrounded by established lawns and gardens, creating a private and refreshing escape from city life and additionally, the property sits on approximately 25 acres of land, offering plenty of space for outdoor activities and potential expansion," he said. "It boasts additional infrastructure such as a large three bay shed with high ceilings, gantry storage, an attached three bay carport, multiple garden sheds, and chook and dog yards."
New owners would enjoy a relaxed rural lifestyle with modern comforts. The property exudes country charm while providing convenient access to nearby amenities. It is suitable for families, couples, or retirees seeking a peaceful retreat from the intensity of city life.
Samuel said the generous layout of the farmhouse, along with its surrounding lawns and gardens, created an inviting atmosphere for entertaining or simply enjoying nature. "The property offers opportunities for outdoor activities such as gardening, with ample space for vegetable patches or beautiful gardens," he said. "It's equipped with heating and cooling options including a slow combustion wood heater, gas point, and split system air conditioning, ensuring comfort throughout the seasons."
Water security is ensured through access to a river water scheme, a stock and domestic bore with drinkable water, and rainwater storage totalling 37,000 litres. The farmhouse is complemented by established lawns and gardens, creating a private and productive escape.
Samuel said the property could be positioned as an ideal investment opportunity due to its rural location and potential for growth in property value. Additionally, it could also appeal to first-time homebuyers looking to embrace a rural lifestyle without sacrificing modern comforts.
