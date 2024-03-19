Smyth making the most of her love for the game and unexpected success

Bec Smyth never expected to experience moments like this again.
When she was younger, elite sporting events were almost the norm.
Smyth, from Dunedoo originally, was just 21 when she played for Australia at the 2006 Rugby World Cup and she went on to play at both the 2010 and 2014 showpiece events.
In total, Smyth played 16 times in green and gold.
If that wasn't enough, she made a comeback in 2020 and went on to be named captain of the ACT Brumbies in the Super W.
The last thing she expected was more accolades, memorable moments and new friendships to follow in the world of rugby league.
Having captained Western to Country Championships glory on Saturday, March 15, 39-year-old Smyth was one of 10 Rams players named in the NSW Country squad that will compete in this week's Women's National Championships.
For anyone who has seen Smyth on the field, it's not a shock to see her earn such honours. But it's still a surprise for a woman who thought the best times in her career had passed her by.
"To be honest, absolutely not," she said when asked if she ever expected to experience moments like this again.
"I know I'm sort of at the end of my football career and my body is definitely not what it was when I was younger.
"But when I pulled out of the Brumbies last season I thought I'd just give it a go locally and if my kids were playing sport I'd still be able to watch them as well.
"Then I started playing and managed to get selected for the next level and I just thought I'd have a go at it. And I'm so glad that I said yes because it's just been fantastic.
"I've really enjoyed myself."
The National Championships have quickly developed into a major event in the women's game.
Twelve teams will be part of it when it kicks off on Thursday, with players coming from all over the country as well as overseas.
NSW Country will take on Papua New Guinea, the Australian Defence Force and South Australia at the Gold Coast carnival.
The tournament is designed to give aspiring NRLW players and those outside of regular pathways a chance to be noticed and play at a higher level.
It will also be streamed on NRL.com.
Smyth will be joined in the NSW Country squad by Western teammates Tiana Anderson, Alahna Ryan, Sarah Colman, Carly Abbott, Danielle Plummer, Alicia Earsman, Xanthe Booth and Lilly Baker.
Getting to play alongside them again is one of the highlights for Smyth, who went into the Western camp this year barely knowing the majority of her teammates.
"I was getting to know them and learning from them right up to the last whistle of the grand final," she said.
"I've had such a great time."
NSW Country will starts its National Championships at 1pm on Thursday against Papua New Guinea.
