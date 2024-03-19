Multi-million dollar units the latest accommodation option for council to consider

A popular Dubbo street could soon be home to 16 brand-new units after a multi-million dollar development application was submitted to council.
Dubbo Regional Council has received a development application for the units to be built on Bourke Street, with an estimated cost of more than $2.5 million.
The three-storey building would be built at 136 Bourke Street if approved and would feature 16 service apartments, two of which would be accessible units.
Located right in the heart of Dubbo, the units would provide another accommodation option for travellers as Bultje Street and Cobra Street are in close proximity.
The existing building on the south side of the current Green Gables Hotel would demolished for the units.
The proposed development application is one of several recently submitted to Dubbo Regional Council.
A six-storey site in the Dubbo CBD will be reviewed at the next council meeting.
No decision on the project has been made yet.
