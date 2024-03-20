'New adventures' for flower farmers, blooming for one final season

Maree Carter didn't expect to open a flower farm, nor to love it as much as she does, nor to say goodbye to it after all this time.
After ten years, Rosedale Road Flower Farm in Dubbo will host one final season allowing visitors to pick their own flowers, and then the family will head up north for "new adventures".
"When I first started, I didn't actually aim at being a flower farmer - I was giving flowers away," Mrs Carter told the Daily Liberal.
"I had to start making money to grow the flowers to give away, and then it developed ... and I have loved it."
Mrs Carter and her husband Steve are moving to far-north Queensland to be closer to family. They thanked their customers "for the love and support" they have received over the years, and called it "an incredible journey".
Mrs Carter said she wanted leave on "a high note", so the couple were planning to do "the best season" they've ever done.
"There's roughly 30 [flower] beds that have been prepared, cultivated, and are ready to go - so if someone wanted to take it over, we have done all the hard yards of tonnes and tonnes of mushroom compost and natural fertilisers and things like that to get it ready for flowers," Mrs Carter said.
"It was just a bare paddock of rock and clay when we moved here, but now it's viable for flower farming."
One of the biggest challenges has been preparing the earth for flowers because Dubbo is an "arid climate".
"You need huge amounts of water and time to water and you have to look at every single flower because if you turn away from it, it could just die overnight," Mrs Carter said.
"It's too hot, too dry, but if you're willing to do that, you can really get a good reward from it."
The experience has been a joyful one, bringing happiness to people with blooms.
"I have loved being outside all the time. I stand over every single flower and nurture them and look after them and love them and I can do it all day, every day - so it has been the right thing for me to do because I've just absolutely revelled in it," Mrs Carter said.
She has also loved her customers: "I loved being able to use my skills that I learned along the way to be able to put the flowers together, to bring comfort to the people that were buying the flowers, the joy to people that needed it."
The final season will hit a crescendo around Mother's Day. There will be roses, snapdragons, lisianthus, ornamental kale, zinnias and more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.