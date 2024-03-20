Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Our Business

'New adventures' for flower farmers, blooming for one final season

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated March 20 2024 - 11:09am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Maree Carter didn't expect to open a flower farm, nor to love it as much as she does, nor to say goodbye to it after all this time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.