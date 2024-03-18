Three targets arrested in four-day western police sting

Three men have been charged during a police operation targeting illegal hunting and trespassing, including other rural crimes in the state's Central West.
Titled Operation Ambush, officers conducted a four-day rural crime operation across Orange, Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo areas between Thursday and Sunday, March 14 to 17.
The operation involved a large number of rural patrols, property inspections and firearm audits, as well as vehicle stops and searches.
While investigating reports of illegal hunting and trespassing, officers arrested and charged a number of people with unrelated offences.
At about 10.20am on Thursday, March 14, police attended a motel in Orange to arrest a man in relation to an alleged domestic violence-related incident.
Police say the incident occurred at a home in Orange on Wednesday, March 6, where a 33-year-old man was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station.
He was charged with contravene prohibition/restriction in domestic AVO (Apprehended Violence Order).
The man was refused bail and appeared at Orange Local Court on Thursday, March 14, where he was given conditional bail to appear at the same court on Tuesday, March 19.
On Wednesdsay, March 13, police attended a home on Hall Street in Condobolin at around 9.30pm after receiving a report of an alleged domestic violence incident.
Following inquiries, a 54-year-old man attended Condobolin Police Station around 1.45pm the following day on Thursday, March 14, where he was arrested.
The man was charged with stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm, and common assault.
He was refused bail and appeared at Orange Local Court on Friday, March 15, where he was then formally refused bail.
He is due to appear at Parkes Local Court on Thursday, March 21.
On Saturday, March 16, police attended a home on Orange Street in Condobolin at around 6pm.
A 38-year-old man was arrested, wanted by police on an additional three outstanding warrants for alleged assault and property-related offences.
The man was refused bail and is due to appear at Orange Local Court on Tuesday, March 19.
Investigations under Operation Ambush are ongoing.
