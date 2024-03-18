Semi-finals TOTW | Bowlers and Bower dominate in rain-affected matches

This man just finds ways to impact the game.
Whether it is taking wickets or scoring runs, Bower has had a wonderful season and carried that into the first grade semi-final.
Firstly, he picked up three wickets before scoring a quality 61 on a tricky pitch to get RSL Colts into another final against CYMS.
He's taken the bowler on all season and Pickering didn't change a thing in the RSL Pinnington Cup semi-final.
Opening the batting with the man next on this list, the CYMS gun made a quickfire 31 from just 41 balls.
Pickering made to hit two fours and as many sixes during his time in the middle.
He chipped in with another start but Watts will probably be a little disappointed he couldn't go on to make a big score.
The CYMS vice-captain looked calm at the crease against Narromine at No.2 Oval and punished anything loose on his way to 36.
When it came time to bowl, Watts was classy with the gloves and took three fine catches wicket-keeping.
It wasn't a weekend for the batters at all so Pettit sneaks into our side this week off the back of scoring a handy 32.
The CYMS Green wicket-keeper was patient early against some quality bowling from the Newtown Rhinos before cashing in and hitting two fours at No.3 Oval.
Eventually being dismissed by someone a little later down this list, Pettit will be crucial for CYMS Green this weekend in the RSL Kelly Cup final.
With rain around and batters struggling, Thapa produced a solid contribution for Newtown Everest.
While his score of 28 might not jump off the page, the Newtown batter was one of only two players in his side to make more than 20 runs.
It proved to be a handy knock as well as Everest qualified for the Dawson Cup grand final after defeating Narromine.
The Englishman showed all his tricks on the weekend against Newtown, taking 3/42 from 18 overs and taking two catches as well.
He's dominated for RSL Colts for the last decade when playing but can Buckley repeat his heroics from last season again?
Lion-hearted.
We picked him as one of our players to watch over the weekend and Reva's match started terribly, making a duck on day one.
However, he bounced back in classic fashion to bowl 19 overs in a row from one end, finishing with 3/27 from 19 overs.
Reva also bowled nine maidens during his stunning spell.
You could argue Guthrie has been the best bowler in second grade following Christmas and not many would disagree.
The CYMS veteran produced another excellent performance with the ball on Sunday to power the Cougars into the RSL Pinnington Cup final.
Taking 5/28 from 13.2 overs, Guthrie regularly beat or found the edge of the Narromine batters.
He also managed to take an impressive one-handed catch at gully of Reva as well.
Had the rain held off another hour or so, Samson's efforts could have been match-winning.
But unfortunately, it wasn't to be.
The Newtown Rhinos bowler ripped through CYMS Green's batting order, taking 4/28 from his eight overs as the Cougars were bowled out for 128.
In reply, the Rhinos were 0/30 from 5.4 overs before the game was abandoned due to rain.
A valiant effort in the losing side.
A talented rugby league player and cricketer, McPherson starred with the kookaburra in hand over the weekend against CYMS.
The Narromine second-grader took 6/35 as CYMS were bowled out for 111.
We gave another bowler a wrap for bowling consecutively from one end and Semmler did just that at No.1 Oval.
The RSL Colts bowler had the ball on a string against Newtown in the RSL Whitney Cup semi-final, taking 2/28 from 16 overs.
Semmler is known for swinging the ball early and produced a peach to remove Steve Skinner as RSL Colts made it through to another first grade grand final.
Dubbo Cricket grand finals on March 23 and 24.
RSL Whitney Cup - CYMS v RSL Colts at No.1 Oval
RSL Pinnington Cup - Newtown Hawks v CYMS at No.2 Oval
RSL Kelly Cup - Macquarie White v CYMS Green at No.3 Oval (March 23)
Dawson Cup - Newtown Tigers v Newtown Everest at No.3 Oval (March 24)
