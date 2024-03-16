Jenkins and O'Loughlin lead the way as Rams run riot on their way to Cup glory

The Western Rams have been crowned the best team in Country NSW after a strong victory in the Lisa Fiaola Cup final.
The Kaitlyn Mason-coached side were too good for the Greater Northern Tigers, winning 22-8 at Woy Woy in the competition's final on Saturday.
"We knew if we just stayed in the grind that we would get there in the end," Mason said.
"Full credit has to go to the girls, they played with a lot of heart again today and brought it home in the end."
As they have done all tournament, the Rams looked dangerous early in the match thanks mainly to their forwards getting over the advantage line and Grace MacGregor burrowed over next to the post to score.
MacGregor's try in the 11th minute was converted by Lara Edwards as Zakiah Jenkins continued to impose herself on the game.
A clever one-on-one steal from Western co-captain Alana O'Loughlin gave the Rams a prime scoring opportunity and they did just that.
Western five-eighth Milla Hutchins held the ball up beautifully to put Na'Shaeya Dickinson through a hole to score.
An error for the Rams led to a try for Marlee Stewart as the Tigers hit back, trailing 10-4 after 23 minutes which remained the score at halftime.
O'Loughlin had been one of Western's best and was rewarded for her efforts, scoring a try four minutes into the second half.
The Tigers put some nerves into the Western camp after scoring with just over 10 minutes remaining but the Rams held strong in defence as the clock wound down.
Just as her fellow co-captain did, Jenkins darted over late to score a well-deserved try with six minutes remaining.
"That's why they are captains, they are the leaders of the group," Mason said of Jenkins and O'Loughlin.
"They get us going forward and when we are stuck, they get us out of it and just stick to the simple stuff."
With the game all but over, MacGregor never stopped looking dangerous and the Rams looked to stamp their authority on the competition with one last try.
It wasn't to be but Western celebrated as the hooter sounded after being crowned Lisa Fiaola Cup champions.
