Star fullbacks and experienced forwards: Our Western players to watch this weekend

Western's history of producing talented rugby league players is still continuing with three sides headed to Woy Woy this weekend.
The Rams' Lisa Fiaola Cup and NSW Country Women's sides will both contest grand finals on Saturday at Woy Woy, a special stage for the best and brightest female talents.
Meanwhile, the Andrew Johns Cup (under 16s boys) will compete in their semi-final at the same venue earlier in the day.
Ahead of the three massive clashes, we picked our six players to watch this weekend.
Picking two players from Western's powerhouse Andrew Johns Cup side was tough but Ross has been impressive throughout the competition.
The Parkes playmaker has found himself on the left edge at five-eighth and hasn't been afraid to chance his hand, often loving shifting the ball earlier.
With powerful young men outside of him, Ross is yet to overplay his hand.
If Western are to win on Saturday, expect Ross to have a big say in the result.
A former Wallaroo, Smyth has been leading from the front as Western's opens women's captain.
The Goannas gun has terrorised defences with her powerful ball running and lifts her teammates through her action.
Coach Kevin Grimshaw named her as the number one player he wanted to coach and it's easy to see why.
When things get tough against the North Coast Bulldogs, Smyth won't take a backwards step.
She's the daughter of a Group 11 legend but now Jenkins is starting to make a name all on her own.
Co-captaining the Western Lisa Fiaola Cup side, the crafty dummy-half had a day out against the Riverina Bulls before starring against the Monaro Colts.
In their last game against the Colts, Jenkins produced a wonderful 40m run in the dying stages of the game to give the Rams a shot at the victory.
For someone so young, Jenkins seems to have a strong footy brain which could be vital on Saturday.
He's got speed to burn and has been a try-scoring machine for the Rams in 2023, Jordan is an exciting talent.
The Orange native has been of one Tony Woolnough's most reliable players all competition and has a knack of scoring tries.
Whether it's a runaway try against Macarthur or a hat-trick against Greater Northern, Jordan is electric with the ball.
Several players from the Rams under 16s deserve to be in the conversation for NSW Country spots and Jordan is certainly one of them.
From livewire fullback to another.
I'll be the first to admit, I didn't know a great deal about Anderson heading into the Group 10 v Group 11 match at Wellington but I came away very impressed.
She's safe under the high ball, always seems to bend back the defence and isn't afraid to take tough carries. You've got to love that.
Earlier this week, she told ACM about how much it meant to her to represent Western and that's the kind of passion we are big fans of.
She scored the match-winning try last weekend to book Western a spot and you only to watch a few minutes of her in action to be impressed by the Rams youngster.
Boasting a combination of power and skill, Camaira carried several Monaro players of the line to score in their round three game.
The Rams started a bit slow in the win over the Colts so expect Camaira and the rest of the forward to come out firing on Saturday.
