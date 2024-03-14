'It has been working for me': Skinner among five most influential players for semi-finals

For more than a decade, Newtown has relied on Mat Skinner to score runs, take wickets and lead the way.
Now, he has produced one of his finest seasons yet.
The 34-year-old is known for playing an aggressive style of cricket, a trait which remains in his game today.
Ahead of Newtown's RSL Whitney Cup semi-final against RSL Colts, Skinner is looking to continue his form and power the Tigers into a grand final.
"Hopefully I can continue to play my style of cricket," he said.
"I've just been trying to keep things pretty simple this year and it has been working for me.
"So hopefully that gets us the win against RSL and we can do the same thing next week."
The all-rounder has 476 runs this season to go along with 29 wickets, to have him statistically third in both categories for the competition.
Skinner may be Newtown's most influential player but who can say the same for the rest of the semi-final sides this weekend?
Let's take a look at some key figures.
Greg Buckley (RSL Colts)
He's been a little bit lean on runs and wickets this season but Buckley loves a big game.
If you need any reminding, he took six wickets in last season's grand final and won RSL Colts the competition.
The Englishman has been part of several premiership-winning sides and Skinner believes he will be in for a lot of overs with the ball at No.1 Oval.
"He is one of their man blokes, especially with the ball," he said.
"I expect him to bowl quite a few overs along with Mitchy Bower in the middle, I think they'll do a fair bit of work with the ball.
"They've got quite a few dangerous blokes with the bat."
The clever off-spinner is no slouch with the bat either, often enjoying taking the game on.
John Reva (CYMS)
Another pretty obvious one.
Reva has been a revelation for CYMS this season and he has been close to the best player on the field in each game he has played.
The former PNG representative can bat and bowl as well as anyone in the RSL Pinnington Cup, something which will be vital in this weekend's match against Narromine.
I opted to go away from selecting someone from Narromine as rumours a few players will be unavailable due to a wedding have circulated.
Nevertheless, expect a quality clash at No.2 Oval.
Kyle Larance (CYMS Green)
He was arguably CYMS Green's best last weekend in their loss to Macquarie White so we've picked Larance as our man to watch on Saturday in the RSL Kelly Cup semi-final.
The all-rounder did his job last weekend and also has form against the Newtown Rhinos, taking three wickets the last time these two sides met.
If he has another strong game, expect CYMS Green to go close to winning at No.3 Oval.
Greg Kerr (Narromine)
He's one of the best players in third grade and Kerr will lead Narromine this weekend in the Dawson Cup semi-final.
A former first-grader, Kerr has helped bring several young guns through this season but expect him to fire against Newtown Everest.
An aggressive batter and classy off-spinner, watch out for Kerr at Lady Cutler 4.
