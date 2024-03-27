'Instagrammable': Central West's biggest brow, lash salon opens in Dubbo

Running an eyebrow and lash salon is all about "transformations" and how good clients feel when they walk out.
When asked what she loves about running Dubbo's newest eyebrow brand, Noosa Brow Co, co-owner Amanda Eslick said it was making people over.
"The look and feeling of the client when they've seen the results and just watching their confidence and their self esteem just go up a notch," Ms Eslick told the Daily Liberal.
"They feel a little bit braver to step out into the world. A little bit more beautiful, a little bit more confident. I think that's probably the most rewarding part."
Noosa Brow Co is the biggest brow and lash salon in the Central West, according to its owners.
It replaces Brow Couture, which Ms Eslick opened 12 years ago on the corner of Brisbane and Buljte street and claims was the first of its kind in the city.
Following a partnership with business-owner Hannah Dahl, Brow Couture has been re-branded Noosa Brow Co and joined two other Noosa and Maroochydore stores under the same name, and has been moved to a bigger premises at 184 Macquarie Street.
Ms Eslick said the expansion of brow and lash salons across Australia brings a service to country women that "was only seen in the city for so long".
It also provides opportunities for young people wanting to learn the trade in Dubbo.
"Apprenticeships weren't available in Dubbo when I first came on board and I had so many girls coming to me saying, can I have an apprenticeship?" Ms Eslick said.
"I went to the apprenticeship board and there wasn't any kind of opportunity for an apprenticeship in the specialised field ...
"I ended up bringing on girls that had no beauty training at all and training them from scratch. And I found that more rewarding and they were more likely to stay within the business as well."
It's also given the workers opportunities to train and learn new skills in Noosa.
"It expanded further where it gave the girls opportunities to move out of Dubbo if they wanted to, to the other two salons, and experience Queensland life, but still have that attachment to Dubbo and their families," Ms Eslick said.
"... It's making dreams an opportunity."
The new Noosa Brow Co store in Dubbo is home to lash and brow artists Shani, Ash, Laura and Matilda who offer brow sculpting, lash extensions, lash lifting and makeup.
The store also offers Dubbo's first automatic spray tan machine, where clients can experience complete privacy and no human contact.
Ms Eslick said the industry was completely different to what it was twenty years ago, with brow sculpting becoming much more popular.
"Twenty years ago, you could only have your brows done in the basin for $8 with strip wax, so it's definitely come a long way," Ms Eslick said.
"I remember getting my brows and lashes done, a lash tint and a brow wax at the hair salon and using strip wax."
She said it had come "such a long way" that artists were now "mapping a client's face".
"Now we're actually sculpting the brows to their face dimensions, and more care is allocated for this service," she said.
"Whereas when it was just like an add on service to a facial, they'd have five minutes to quickly do a brow wax.
"Now they get 20 minutes to half an hour to fully sculpt, focus on their hairs, correct the colour and they literally walk out like a Hollywood starlet and then it's very instagrammable."
