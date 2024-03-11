Mother's parenting skills slammed in court as she threatens to bash son

A MOTHER'S parenting skills have been questioned by a court after she threatened to bash her son at a Central West home.
The woman - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - was before Bathurst Local Court where she accepted a finding of guilt to charges including:
The woman and her son were at a home just before midday on November 13, 2023, when the child's father showed up, court papers say.
The man was in breach of an AVO, which had the child listed as a protected person, by being at the home.
Moments later, the mother and son got into an argument before she pushed the child and punched him in the arm.
After the child pushed the woman back, the pair continued to argue before the woman threw her son outside while shirtless.
The court heard the child cried out for a shirt but was told to "(expletive) off".
Police went to the home and spoke with the woman, who yelled out to the child "I'm gonna (expletive) hurt you".
After the child's father was arrested, the woman then said "I'm going to bash [you] now" to the victim.
The woman was arrested and examined by paramedics for a possible broken wrist, before her arrest was discontinued for a stay at hospital.
The woman claimed to police that the child had assaulted her in the front yard of the home but a witness told police that was untrue.
The woman had, allegedly, found her son with knives and thought he was going to "run a muck", her Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan said.
"It was a volatile situation she found herself in," Mr Kuan said.
The woman's behaviour was "not indicative of a good parent", according to Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, who noted she was on orders for prior assault charges.
"Threatening to bash your son is not a good way to deal with things. You need to get your act together," Ms Ellis said.
The woman was placed on a two-year community correction order.
As part of her sentence, she must also do 250 hours of unpaid community service work.
