Every side's burning question heading into the 2024 season

We are just over a month out from the first match of the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership season.
What better time to have a look at a few questions each club will need to answer before round one?
Let's get into it.
Who partners Josh Merritt in the halves?
Well, who knows.
Merritt has been one of the biggest signings during the summer, switching the Nyngan Orange for Bathurst Panthers' black.
Replacing the departing Doug Hewitt is a tough task but on his day Merritt can match it with anyone in the competition but who will play alongside him?
Nick Tilburg looms as the obvious choice here, playing five-eighth last year alongside Hewitt but there will be no denying Jake Betts has options.
Can Mudgee continue to improve?
From preliminary final to runners up to premiers?
Apart from Dubbo CYMS, no team has been as consistently good as the Dragons over the past two years and it seems like they are going all-in on 2024.
Clay Priest and Jack Littlejohn are both back while the likes of Pacey Stockton and David West are sticking around.
If the Dragons are to get a full season out of their captain-coach then there is no reason why they can't be thereabouts come finals time.
Will there be a premiership hangover?
This one looks highly unlikely to us.
I wouldn't put money on this one but could there be some lingering effects after last year's final? Probably not.
The majority of last year's side is returning and they've added a few key pieces to their squad including Jack Quinn.
Who misses out on the starting 17?
After a tough 2023, the Magpies will welcome back a number of experienced veterans and highly-rated youngsters.
But even returning coach Cameron Greenhalgh knows he has a tough task on his hands picking his round one squad.
The likes of Jake Grace, Jack Smith and Campbell Rubie could play major roles this season but there will be a lot of talent missing out.
Will talented duo return?
Lithgow's under 18s side was one of the best stories from last year and it seems like the Workies Wolves are hoping to move a large crop of that group into first grade.
Eli Morris and Tallan Egan have both spent time with the North Sydney Bears and New Zealand Warriors respectively to start the year, a deserved reward for their great 2023 seasons.
Should the pair return, Lithgow can continue to build around their growing impressive junior base.
Who plays in the halves?
Three doesn't go into two.
Wellington's resurgence last season was awesome to watch and now with that success a number of former players want to return.
One of those is halfback Mason Williams who has left Nyngan to come 'home' to the Cowboys.
Williams spent several seasons with Wellington but with Jai Merritt and Rylee Blackhall killing it in the playmaking roles last year, expect competition for those spots.
Are the Spacies flying under the radar?
If you ask them, yes.
Parkes were one of the best sides in the competition but after a few stars have departed it seems like most people are writing them off to an extent.
However, we still have a strong feeling the Spacies will be thereabouts this season and will be as tough a side as any.
Is Orange CYMS the real deal?
Only time will tell but from all reports Jack Buchanan's men were impressive at the Bathurst Knockout last weekend.
The signings of Buchanan, Daniel Mortimer and Dylan Kelly has attracted a lot of headlines with Jack Nobes also coming back to the club.
After a tough 2023, expect the proud Orange club to be one of the most talented sides on paper.
Will Wald take the competition by storm?
He can still play under 18s but it seems Harry Wald is set to become a full-time first grader this season.
Already boasting an impressive highlight reel, Wald is a towering figure and got a taste of the top grade last season.
Having dominated against players his own age last year, can the Orange Hawks star do it against men?
Can Kavanagh take Macquarie back to the finals?
On paper the Raiders had one of the best forward packs in the competition but couldn't make the finals.
Injuries and inconsistent performances hurt Macquarie and now, Jack Kavanagh has taken on the coaching job solo.
Boasting a wealth of high-level experience, Kavanagh has what it takes to lead Macquarie back to the top.
Are we seeing a changing of the guard?
Josh Merritt is out and Will Black is in.
After Merritt's departure, the Tigers have opted to go young with the halves with Black and Jak Jeffrey seemingly the front-runners to start round one.
Black will join Aidan Bermingham and list of others from Nyngan's successful 2022 under 18s side.
A strong sign to the future of the club.
Is this the year?
The Saints have had several big name signings in the past but can they finally make it over the final hurdle and make a preliminary or grand final?
The signing of Mitch Andrews certainly boosts their chances and came as a surprise to some but the former NSW Country representative looked in ominous form at Bathurst last weekend.
Throw in Jackson Brien and a hopefully returning Hayden Bolam, you've got to think St Pat's should be one of the best sides in the competition.
