Kelly Cup TOTW | Cuskelly fires Macquarie White into grand final

He was given an early life or two but Cuskelly made CYMS Green pay for their errors.
Chasing 132 to win, Cuskelly exploded early, hitting 48 from just 29 balls.
His knock included six fours and two sixes as his side booked their spot in the grand final.
Patis did what he has done all season long on Saturday.
The Macquarie White gun broke a big partnership for CYMS Green when he bowled Craig Pettit before going to claim another wicket, finishing with 2/22 from five overs.
With Cuskelly going big at the other end, Patis played his role perfectly and compiled a solid innings of 30.
Taking on last season's RSL Kelly Cup winners, Flemming showed no signs of nerves in a brutal knock,
The Narromine opener made a quickfire 72 from 56 balls against CYMS White to knock them out of the competition.
Flemming's match-winning innings means his side will take on Newtown Everest for a spot in the Dawson Cup final.
Allen has taken on more of a leadership role this season and what better time to stand up for your side than in a semi-final?
Scoring 53 from 63 balls, Allen was busy throughout his entire innings and could be in for another big score in the grand final.
After a slow start with the bat, Larance gave his side the perfect boost.
The hard-hitting all-rounder made 41 off just 52 balls against one of the best bowling attacks in the competition, helping his side make 9/131.
He also picked up 2/20 from 4.5 overs as Macquarie White got the win.
CYMS White got themselves back in the game as the Narromine batting innings went on but Kerr stuck to his guns.
Against a solid bowling attack, the youngest made a solid 35 to set CYMS White 179 for victory.
We just mentioned that CYMS White needed to make 179 for victory and Barrett made sure they didn't get near that total.
The Narromine bowler picked up 4/14 from his five overs in a strong bowling display and he will need to back it up this weekend.
Vintage.
He's taken a bit of a step back this season but Skinner showed all his class to put the Tigers in the Dawson Cup final.
Taking on Newtown Everest, the reliable left-armer took 5/9 from 7.2 overs to give his side a chance of going back-to-back.
At one point, Macquarie White was cruising to victory against CYMS Green.
But Barber made sure the win was as tough as could be.
The CYMS Green bowler's 3/14 from eight overs shifted all the momentum and gave the Cougars every chance of a win but it wasn't to be.
CYMS Green will now face the Newtown Rhinos for a spot in the RSL Kelly Cup final.
Taking on a powerful RSL Colts batting line-up, Joy had plenty of success with the new and old ball on Saturday.
After picking up a wicket early, the opening bowler returned later in RSL's innings to take the final two wickets as the Rhinos bowlers shined.
Joy finished with 3/29 from his six overs before chipping in with 38 with the bat.
Whether it was with the ball or bat, Kent made a difference on Saturday.
The Narromine native picked up two wickets during his side's game against CYMS Green.
With his side in a bit of trouble with the bat, Kent made 25 not out to seal the win and secure a spot for his side in this year's grand final.
