Pinnington Cup TOTW | Hawks duo shine in strong performance ahead of finals

The CYMS vice-captain wasted little time with his aggressive approach to batting on Saturday.
Watts' 35 from just 20 balls came at an impressive strike rate of 175 and he also hit five fours plus a six.
The Demons entered Saturday's match with nothing to lose and Raza certainly showed that.
Opening the batting for his side, Raza made a fine 66 from just 75 balls in a knock which included 11 fours and a six.
Catches, a stumping plus runs earned Zeb his spot.
The Hawks skipper produced an impressive knock of 68 not out from 80 balls as he fired his side into the grand final.
Zeb's men will take on the winner of Narromine v CYMS.
At one point on Saturday, CYMS needed 62 runs to win with just one wicket remaining and Reva produced a match-winning performance to get the Cougars home.
The former PNG representative has enjoyed his debut season in Dubbo, taking 2/14 from his eight overs before going on to hit 81 not out from just 60 balls.
Reva hit seven fours and as many sixes during his innings.
Ahead of the competition's semi-final this weekend, Ward made the most of his opportunity to face CYMS' bowlers.
Ward made 34 not out from just 32 balls in an innings which included five fours.
When it came time to bowl, Ward took two wickets as well.
Narromine will take on CYMS this weekend for a spot in the final against the Newtown Hawks.
Zeb has been one of the competition's best players this season and looks to be carrying that form into the finals.
Taking on the Newtown Demons, Zeb took 3/23 from eight overs as the Hawks bowled out their club mates for 191.
When it came time to bat, the Hawks all-rounder made 42 from 64 balls before he was dismissed by Angus Lennon.
The match was later abandoned due to bad light with the Hawks 7/171.
The Souths co-captain finished his campaign in still with an impressive bowling display against Rugby.
Crampton has a habit of chipping in with wickets for the Hornets and took 4/19 from seven overs to help his side win.
Another Hornet who stood out for Souths.
Prior's 3/8 from four overs had Rugby on the back foot early as they bowled out their opposition for 58.
Souths went on to win by nine wickets.
It might not have been Macquarie's season but Pramaraja made sure they finished on a high.
The Macquarie opening bowler took 6/17 from his eight overs, ripping through the RSL top order on a bowler-friendly wicket.
Four of his wickets came via bowled or LBW, a just reward for bowling at the stumps.
Death, taxes and Dutschke taking wickets.
He's done it all season for the Demons and he did it again on Saturday.
The Newtown veteran's 4/34 from eight overs was a fine reward for a successful season.
As we mentioned earlier, RSL took on Macquarie on a pitch which helped the bowlers so it should come as no surprise Wheeler fired.
A stalwart of his club and the second grade competition, Wheeler chipped in with 3/18 from six overs as Macquarie were bowled out for 106.
In reply, RSL only managed to make 64.
