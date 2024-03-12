Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our Future

Connection deadline revealed for five times faster internet in Dubbo

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
March 13 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Close to 9,000 homes and businesses in Dubbo could have access to five times faster internet as part of a national infrastructure roll-out by the National Broadband Network (nbn).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.