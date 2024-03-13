Inaugural women's festival could breed spin-off events - and one for men

The success of a recent women's festival might lead to year-round events - and maybe even a festival for men.
Organiser of the first Dubbo Women's Festival, Sharon Quill, said she plans to host spin-off events after receiving positive feedback from attendees.
The festival, hosted on Friday, March 8 at the Western Plains Cultural Centre to mark International Women's Day, hosted hundreds of women from the region who came to connect and hear influential women speak.
The free event was organised around the theme of 'Seasons of a Woman's Life' and featured relaxation, care, information, and connection for women of all ages and life stages.
"It was amazing. When women get together they know how to do good things," Ms Quill told the Daily Liberal.
" ... There were so many arms to this event, and everybody stepped up to the plate and made it really great."
Attendees listened to experts in women's health and mental health who answered some curly questions about what is happening with their bodies and hormones across various life stages.
They connected with local health and wellbeing services, and enjoyed free entertainment, lunch and refreshments donated by Dubbo businesses.
There were social opportunities to interact and connect with other women, and also a dedicated zone called The Moment Lounge where they could meditate and practice mindfulness.
Ms Quill said all the women who attended found "so many links" between them.
"We're all different but we also have so many commonalities," she said.
"Connecting community was really something of a win for everybody who participated in the day, whether it was the service providers or the entertainment."
A morning event on becoming a leader, and one of the afternoon sessions around the theme of menopause, both proved popular, as did a free lunchtime sing-along in the garden. Some women took advantage of free cervical and breast screens on the day.
"We've all come from different spaces and we're all here in Dubbo talking about the same thing, but our journeys have been so different," Ms Quill said.
She continued: "Be aware of the women in your community. You don't need to look too far to find an inspirational woman or somebody to talk to at any time."
The team behind the festival are looking forward to organising next year's event, and in the meantime, they are planning to host regular mini-talks on topics like endometriosis.
There is also an idea to host a men's festival for International Men's Day later in the year.
