Five minutes with holistic counsellor Tayla Matthews

Having realistic expectations about how much capacity, time and space I have to actually give to the business in this season of life if I am to prioritise myself and my family first. Ensuring my emotional, physical and spiritual needs are being met (most of the time) so my cup is full and I have something to pour from. Practically what helps with the flow of juggling is having care for my daughter (family and paid), self-care such as going to the gym or walks in nature, a house cleaner every so often to support the domestic labour of my home and seeing a therapist myself to keep mental health in check. We cannot mother children, run businesses and work without a village of support around us (paid supports included), its not sustainable.