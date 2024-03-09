Five minutes with holistic counsellor Tayla Matthews

"I'm Tayla, a mama of my nearly two-year-old toddler, partner to Luke of near seven-years and I work as a counsellor for a local drug and alcohol service, as well as running by own business as a holistic counsellor and psychotherapist for women and mummas. I am passionate about all things social justice, removing the stigma attached to addiction and the collective healing of women, mothers and families!"
What do you love about Dubbo and the Central West?
I grew up here and was only away in my early 20s for around three years, so I love my connections here and how most of my family and friends are here or close by.
What inspired you to open holistic counselling?
I initially opened as Bloom Postpartum and was doing postpartum doula work, however decided that counselling was going to be a more sustainable option (and something I had already been doing for quite some time). So I merged my passion for counselling, holistic health, birth, pregnancy, postpartum and all things womanhood and motherhood into one! That is when Bloom Holistic Counselling came alive.
How do you juggle motherhood and running your business (a mentally heavy business at that)? What's your secret?
Having realistic expectations about how much capacity, time and space I have to actually give to the business in this season of life if I am to prioritise myself and my family first. Ensuring my emotional, physical and spiritual needs are being met (most of the time) so my cup is full and I have something to pour from. Practically what helps with the flow of juggling is having care for my daughter (family and paid), self-care such as going to the gym or walks in nature, a house cleaner every so often to support the domestic labour of my home and seeing a therapist myself to keep mental health in check. We cannot mother children, run businesses and work without a village of support around us (paid supports included), its not sustainable.
What's something you're working on improving?
Getting off screens in the evenings and getting to bed earlier.
What's the best advice you've ever received?
Listen to your inner knowing/intuition - it knows more than any "expert" ever will
Best business: Dubbo Health Food shop - so many healthy and organic options
Best place to eat: 271 Darling St - the best quick on the go breakkie when I'm running late to work
Best event to attend: Breathwork sessions by Chantelle Medley from Watch me Thrive
Hidden Gem: The Meadows Farm stay air bnb just outside of Dubbo on the way to Yeoval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.