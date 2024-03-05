The Animal Welfare League NSW is providing free services to pet-owners in what has been identified as an "animal welfare hot spot".
The organisation will be sending a mobile vet truck to Dubbo and Wellington to help residents with animals, in an initiative funded by the NSW Government.
The truck will provide free health checks for cats and dogs, free microchipping for cats and dogs, free C3 vaccinations for dogs and limited free F3 vaccinations for kittens.
Cats will be eligible for F3 vaccination at the vet's discretion due to shortages in this vaccine.
AWLNSW CEO Stephen Albin said unvaccinated and unmicrochipped pets were at risk "all around regional NSW".
"There's a lot of disease with dogs and parvovirus, for cats and cat flu especially, and under cost-of-living pressures we are finding there's even greater demand for the services we provide," Mr Albin told the Daily Liberal.
"Supported by the NSW Government, we're targeting low-income households, pensioners, and those experiencing financial hardship."
There was "significant take up" when the mobile vet bus visited Dubbo in 2023.
"We had around 200 [pets] in a day," Mr Tobin said.
"We were very busy and Dubbo was one of the areas that really took up the offer well last year, and we're expecting the same turnout as last year."
The AWLNSW Dubbo branch has a high number of cats and kittens in its care and the organisation is looking for donations of litter.
"Dubbo is an animal welfare hot spot, the pound is under pressure there ... we want to do our bit to ensure animals are safe, have a good life, don't pass on diseases, and their owners can benefit from this service," Mr Albin said.
The mobile vet truck will be stationed at:
No appointments are necessary but please bring your concession card if you have one, and previous vaccination records if you have them, as well as a mobile decide to sign in with.
All cats must be in carriers and dogs must be on leads and there is a maximum of three animals per household.
The AWL's purpose-built B-double trailer is over 25 metres long.
It has specially designed areas for animal surgeries, an isolation room and over 35 recovery cages. It also features equipment for blood work, fridges, a veterinary scale and storage.
Residents seeking more information can contact AWL at www.awlnsw.com.au/contact
