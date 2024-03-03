Family posts $10,000 reward for information on missing cows with calves

A Merriwa district beef enterprise is offering a $10,000 reward for information that will lead to the recovery of 65 Angus cows with calves that went missing from their property.
The beef producers, who requested they not be named, said they had regular contact with the mob until December 26, when they were fed every second day due to dry conditions in the district.
However, they said rain had enabled grass growth, and it wasn't until January 15 that the cattle were noticed as missing during a regular muster.
"We moved them to two new paddocks on December 26 because there was enough feed to keep them going after rainfalls," the owners said.
Their property is located at the end of Cream of Tartar Road, which follows the route of the creek of the same name that eventually joins Mountain Station Road onto Coulsons Creek Road, which until recently joined Merriwa and Willow Tree.
When the cattle were last seen by their owners, some cows had calved and others were still to drop a calf.
The cattle are well-bred, the result of artificial insemination programs and have an identifying NLIS tag and a V earmark on the tip of the nearside ear.
The cows have also been branded with an RPN brand with an overscore bar above the R.
The cows have a mix of pink, red, orange and white ear tags for management practices. The calves' ear tags were not marked.
The owners said anyone with genuine, relevant information could call 0428 764 023, and all information would be treated confidentially.
