Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Volleys fired in Victoria Park as Royal Australian Navy comes to town

MW
By Matt Watson
March 7 2024 - 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAKING a Royal Australian Navy ceremony to an inland community such as Dubbo is not such a strange idea to Commander Glyn Hunter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.