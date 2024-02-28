Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Family storms out as doctor responsible for fatal 'mistake' apologises

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated February 28 2024 - 1:48pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The family of an Indigenous man who died after being discharged from a regional hospital walked out of the courtroom as the doctor responsible for his fatal misdiagnosis apologised.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.