'My family's my reason': turbine supporter speaks up amid sea of protesters

It requires a certain strength from within to stand up in front of 110 people with the most unpopular opinion in the room.
But that's the boat Boomey landholder Lachlan Sullivan has found himself in, time and time again, by supporting the Kerrs Creek Wind Farm proposal; and he made that position clear during the last community meeting.
While the majority of the community continues rallying against the 63-turbine project, Mr Sullivan voiced how he was all in for the renewable energy plan - despite treading water in a deep sea of protest at the February 19 event.
"I'm not a public speaker and I'm not a smart fella, but you can't just sit there and listen to some of the stuff going on and it was my opportunity to have a voice," he said.
"I got really nervous when I was talking and I thought maybe it just sounded like a bunch of jibber-jabber, but I had several text messages that night congratulating me on how gutsy it was speaking up.
"A lot of people said I'd put very valid points across, and I've had nearly a dozen phone calls since saying the same thing."
A grazier with roughly 50 cows and 5000 sheep on 5200 acres of land, Mr Sullivan says he inherited an equal share of the family-owned land after it was split by his parents between he and two siblings.
Going on to "buy more country" and invest in the Central West since the land divvy-up, the former Kinross Wolaroi student now resides with his wife and their son in Molong.
With his Boomey-acquired estate across both Cabonne Shire and Dubbo Local Government Areas (LGA), his portion of the farm land sits within the latter zone.
"The land has been in my family for generations, to a point we have a hill on the farm where our grandparents, mother and great-family ashes are all up there," Mr Sullivan said.
"So, I'm not going to give that away, get the wind farms on there and then sell it as a commercial asset, because that's not what we want to do.
"But the argument that it's 'prime agricultural land', it's not right. You compare it to beautiful basalt country around Orange and we haven't got any of that
"It is grazing country and that's it."
Mr Sullivan also spoke about the argument surrounding bird mortality and turbines, saying more cars mow down birds on the nation's roads than wind farms could ever be accountable for.
While he doesn't disagree the turbines will kill a percentage of the flying wildlife, he urged people to put comparative data into perspective.
For example, Emma Bennett, part of parliament's Hansard committee, noted "limited studies" showed an estimated annual number of around 2000 to 8000 birds killed across all wind farms in Australia.
On the other side of the coin, studies from the Biological Conversation estimated feral cats kill a staggering 316 million birds a year, while 61 million birds are killed by pet cats annually.
Of this data, more than 99 per cent of these birds were native.
"Every study says that cats kill more than a hundred fold on that and these people aren't saying no turbines but no cats as well, because nobody should be allowed to have cats in that case either then.
"Or 'no cars', because cars nearly match those numbers, but we're not stopping cars on the road.
"I can't argue with these people and I'm not going to change their opinion. But I just want to make sure the information the community is getting is as close to the truth as I can find."
It's been a tough slog amid the grazier's push to be heard. He's been drowned out by fast-growing support from other members of the community and politicians against the Kerrs Creek location Renewable Energy Systems (RES) Australia has proposed.
With anti-turbine group Voice for Cabonne leading the way, both landowners and wider residents are hellbent on delaying each phase of the proposal with the hope the project gets scrapped altogether.
But part of the pain involved with essentially "choosing a side" cuts much deeper for some than others.
With many claiming the proposal "divides the community", there are relatives with differing views who, sadly, no longer communicate with one another.
"Yes, my brother is one of the voices [fighting to have the proposal ditched]," Mr Sullivan said, "and we did have a close relationship but now, that's changed.
"I've had lots of sleepless nights over it and he was a great support to me when I had a very tough couple of years with my health.
"But at the end of the day, if what's happened [with my health] in the past happens again, I'd love to have the financial security for my wife and son."
While Mr Sullivan does not personally live on the farmland, the property he owns borders the land in which his brother currently resides with his wife and their children.
"So, yes, there definitely is a financial windfall involved," Mr Sullivan said, "and taking care of my family's my reason."
Mr Sullivan said "everyone's situation is different".
For this reason, he refuses to judge other people for their views on the project - regardless of whether it goes ahead or not.
"That's why a lot of this has been very disappointing and disheartening," he said.
"People have been very quick to criticise my choices; but not everything is always as it seems."
