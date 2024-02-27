Meet Dubbo's kindy kids in 2024: Big steps for little feet | Part 1

The 2024 school year has begun and with that the region's kindergarten class have begun.
These four, five and six year-old students are in the middle of their very first term of primary school. They will graduate year 12 in 2036.
Daily Liberal photographers Amy McIntyre and Belinda Soole visited all the primary schools in Dubbo and the surrounding region during February to snap a class photo commemorating the milestone.
See the smiling and inquisitive faces in the gallery above.
LOOKING BACK: Kindy kids 2022 | Kindy kids 2021 | Kindy kids 2020
A series of galleries are running over two days on the Daily Liberal website on February 28-29 to feature all the kindergarten photos from 2024.
Featured in the photos are the kindy classes at Ballimore Public School, Central West Leadership Academy, Dubbo Christian School, Dubbo North Public School, Dubbo Public School, Dubbo South Public School, Dubbo West Public School, Eumungerie Public School, Geurie Public School, Orana Heights Public School, St John's Catholic Primary School, St Laurence's Catholic Primary School, St Mary's Catholic Primary School, St Pius X Primary School and Wongarbon Public School.
On Friday, March 1 all kindergarten pictures will be in the print edition of the Daily Liberal.
Copies and prints of the photos and the special edition newspaper are available to purchase at the Daily Liberal office at 104 Talbragar Street Dubbo, or email syndication@austcommunitymedia.com.au to purchase photos.
