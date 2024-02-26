Daily Liberal
Don't risk it: Water warning issued for Burrendong Dam

By Staff Reporters
February 26 2024 - 2:06pm
On Monday, February 26, WaterNSW issued a Red Alert advisory for high levels of potentially toxic blue-green algae for Burrendong Dam, 30 kilometres south-east of Wellington.

