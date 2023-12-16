Planning for potential drought conditions already under way weeks into summer

WaterNSW is hard at working trying to maximise storage levels at sites such as Burrendong Dam as the holiday season approaches.
The opening two weeks of summer in the region have brought some hot weather, thanks mainly to the El Nino weather event.
With dry and hot weather predicted across the rest of the season, places like Burrendong Dam will become more crucial.
Burrendong Dam currently sitting at approximately 75 per cent with dam inflows falling in 2023 and a WaterNSW spokesperson said they aren't getting too carried away with their storage levels just yet.
"Water NSW has been working hard to maximise storage levels across our assets to ensure NSW is in the best position possible ahead of the El Nino weather event and the potential for drought conditions to develop," they said.
"Regional dams are currently at 85 per cent of capacity overall, with Burrendong Dam at 75 per cent. High dam storage levels are the best possible situation for right now, but it does not mean that we should be complacent."
WaterNSW said the decrease in rainfall across the catchments and the dry soil means water is less likely to run-off into dams.
Elsewhere, Lake Wyangala is current at 93 per cent and Windamere Dam is at 94 per cent.
While a drought is still a while away, WaterNSW is warning people to stay ready for potential water restrictions.
"The best preparation most residents and water users can do ahead of and during a drought is to start reducing their water use," the spokesperson said.
"This way, the water we've worked so hard to store is used more slowly, and has time to replenish with natural inflows before we reach any critical levels."
Recently, WaterNSW general manager for water planning and delivery, Ashley Webb said they have developed drought management plans.
"A critical component of this success has been our customers' ability to be precise with estimating their water requirements, and that co-operation will be critical as we move into an El Nino summer predicted to be hot and dry," he said.
"Our dam storage levels across NSW are currently very high and in the best possible situation for right now, but it does not mean that we should be complacent."
"Our preparations also include developing 14 drought management plans across all regional river valleys, implementing new tools to monitor evolving drought conditions, and continuing to focus on the efficiency of our dam operations.
"The community can use digital tools to track storage levels through our WaterInsights interactive online tool."
