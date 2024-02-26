Brumbies young gun Cale eager to give back while making a name for himself

There was a time when Charlie Cale would play video games as Stephen Larkham.
Now the young gun - who was born in Dubbo and has family connections in Narromine - is quickly making a name for himself while working under the Wallabies great.
A powerful No. 8, the 23-year-old Cale put his name up in lights on the weekend when he scored a double for the Brumbies in their 30-3 Super Pacific Rugby rout of the Melbourne Rebels.
It was the latest highlight for the rising star, who moved to Canberra in 2021 after attending school in Sydney.
Cale has starred for Uni-Norths in the John I Dent Cup since the move and got his first taste of Super Rugby action last season.
The departure of Pete Samu for France in the off-season opened up the No. 8 jersey at the Brumbies while it also meant an Australian international with plenty of experience was gone from the dressing room.
Fortunately for the ACT team, the likes of Allan Alaalatoa, James Slipper and Rob Valetini remain.
Driving the Brumbies to success for those players is a real goal for Cale in 2024.
"One thing that drives me is I really want [James Slipper] and [Allan Alaalatoa] to win a Super Rugby title," he said.
"They've been so good to us younger guys, I want them to have that success.
"When I was coming into the team, they didn't have to talk to me but they took me under their wing and taught me the nitty gritty of how to be a professional player.
"They're ultimate professionals and great people. That drives me massively to give those guys what they deserve."
If the match against the Rebels is anything to go by, Cale is going to spend plenty of time lining up alongside the Brumbies' older heads this season.
His first try showcased a piece of individual brilliance, Cale charging down a tight shortside, kicking for the corner and winning the race for the ball.
The Brumbies have turned their focus to Sunday's Super Round clash against the Waikato Chiefs in Melbourne.
The match carries extra meaning for Larkham's side after they were bundled out of last year's competition in a controversial semi-final loss to the Chiefs.
Cale watched the clash from home as Samu played his last game for the club and conceded it was a tough contest to watch.
With so much on the line, the physicality and defensive contest went up a notch as both sides pushed for a place in the decider.
While a victory on Sunday will not guarantee finals success, it will provide plenty of confidence for the business end of the season.
