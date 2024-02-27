'It's taken on a bit of a life of its own': Popular beer festival to return

It's quickly becoming one of the biggest beer festivals in regional NSW and this year it will grow once again.
The Monkey Bar team are busy at work preparing for the fifth consecutive Beers to the Bush festival, an event which celebrates all things beers.
Brewers from all over Australia will converge on Dubbo when March 23 rolls around, with plenty of beer to share.
"I think we've hit our stride in terms of organising it and making sure everything is all sorted for it," event organiser Tim Smith said.
"It has taken on a bit of a life of its own which is really cool. It's fun to see it evolve each year into the beast that it is.
"The feedback we get from the brewers is that they love coming. The Dubbo crowd is respectful."
Mr Smith encourages families to attend and enjoy the day, with the area at Macquarie Lions Park to be closed off.
Listening to feedback from brewers who continue to return, Mr Smith said he feels there is a big reason why so many enjoy Dubbo.
"I think having that family-friendly vibe helps as well," he said.
"Yeah it is a beer festival and the idea is to try the beers on a Saturday afternoon but I think allowing it to be family-friendly and having kids run around is good.
"It's all fenced off so the kids can't stray too far and parents can let their hair down, I think the vibe that comes with that is great."
There will be live music and food on the day with all adult tickets including a festival glass and four tasters.
Anywhere from 12 to 17 vendors will be at the event and Mr Smith said the majority of them will be familiar with the festival.
"For the brewers we have this year there is about 80 per cent returning," he said.
"There are a couple who haven't come back only because they have gone out of business. The new guys we have coming have been hitting us up for a couple of years and our roster is sort of packed.
"We do put a bit of a cap on the brewers so it is successful. We usually have between 12 and 17 breweries.
"That seems to be the nice number to have where by the end of the day they are running out of beer or they have run out and they have made good money off it."
Tickets are available for the event via 123Tix.
