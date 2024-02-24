All the photos from day two of the Junior State Cup carnival

The genuine contenders started to emerge and the crowds only got bigger during day two of the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference carnival at Dubbo.
After a bumper opening day, the hordes of people in attendance on a warm Saturday were again treated to some outstanding touch footy action.
Dubbo Devils teams again performed well while teams from powerhouse associations like Manly, Newcastle and Northern Beaches also flexed their muscles.
For the hosts, the under 14 boys finished the group stage unbeaten and they topped their pool after winning six-from-six while the under 12s boys only lost one of their seven games and finished joint top in their pool.
The under 14 girls went unbeaten on Friday and then drew with Newcastle and lost to Manly on Saturday.
The finals will be played from 12.30pm on Sunday, with the final event the boys under 18s decider at 2.30pm.
If you would like to purchase any of the photos, visit the Daily Liberal office at 104 Talbragar Street, or call on 6883 2900 and press (1) for reception, or email classifieds.western@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.