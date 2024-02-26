Colourful characters and plenty of mud expected as annual event draws closer

Minions, doctors and nurses along with gladiators all in the same place?
It would only be possible at the Titan Macquarie Mud Run.
Just under one month remains until the 11th edition of the popular recreational event, with obstacles already going up inside Regand Park as the hype continues to build ahead of March 16.
With hundreds of participants expected, Mud Run committee president Rod Fardell said things are coming along nicely.
"The course looks good, it's going to be absolutely fantastic," he said.
"Entries are phenomenal, everyone is onboard. Our sponsors have been great again so we are really looking forward to a great event.
"We want to raise some money and put it back into the community."
As entries continue to come in, Mr Fardell said people can expect to see a wide variety of different fictional characters and colourful costumes getting around.
"As for the dress-ups, I think we are going to have Minion-city this year," he said.
"We've got a lot of teams with the word Minion in their names which is going to be fun. We've had med students rock up as doctors and nurses, the start line is always a spectacle."
Participants can take the course as seriously as they wish, with start times available for anyone looking for a challenge.
Having held the event for more than a decade, Mr Fardell said it is quite common to see familiar faces turn up.
"Absolutely (they do), 98 per cent of people who turn up, particularly the adults are not competitive," he said.
"They'll walk the course and enjoy that process as well as the obstacles going around. They do have a great deal of fun.
"Some people take it on as a challenge, they want to come back the year after and do obstacles they couldn't."
The community event does just that with funds from the Mud Run going straight back into the community.
Over the past 10 years, the event's committee have put money towards lights along the Tracker Riley Cycleway, purchased fitness equipment and donated to local charities.
As they look towards the future and get even bigger, Mr Fardell believes it is crucial they continue helping the community.
"There are a lot of projects we have been involved in because this is our 11th year," he said.
"We've had a good relationship with Dubbo Regional Council and have been able to work with them on projects to create recreational infrastructure for people to be able to use which is our number one goal.
"We want to maintain that. We've got some exciting things coming with the redevelopment of Regand Park and there is a lot happening around our river."
Registrations for the Mud Run are open and anyone looking to get involved can get in touch via their website or Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.