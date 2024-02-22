Dubbo Film Society go back to their roots as they change location

Dubbo Film Society, a staple in the local film scene, is set to make a nostalgic return to its origins as it relocates back to the Dubbo RSL theatre, where it all began in the 1980s.
Cheryl Burke, the president of the society, said the decision was both practical and sentimental.
"It's a purpose-built theatre which is great, but this option is also more cost-effective for members," she said.
The decision to return to the RSL not only carries a sense of homecoming but also aligns with the society's commitment to be financially viable after being priced out of the Dubbo Regional Theatre.
"It's hard to get people out to see films, so I think just to make the film society a bit more viable and sustainable long term, we had to look into that."
The film society first launched in 1989 with the films 'Jean De Florette' and 'Manon De Sources' at the Orana Cinema.
Acknowledging the changing landscape of film formats and viewer preferences, Ms Burke said the film society tried to curate diverse and engaging film selections.
"We look to source films that everybody might enjoy, they are interesting films but not necessarily films that come to commercial cinemas, just those sort of art house films," she said.
Beyond the cinematic experience, Ms Burke highlighted the value of communal viewing and socialisation that a theatre setting offers.
"I guess it's also about socialisation, you know, being social with other film lovers, seeing it on the big screen and then being able to talk about what you've watched with others," she said.
"We do actually have complimentary snacks at intermission, with tea and coffee and cakes and slices as part of the membership.".
For those interested in joining the film society, Ms Burke said you can join via their website or residents can speak to someone on the day about the availability of both annual and casual memberships.
"We encourage people to visit and would love for more people to join," she said.
"It's just about the experience, the socialising, the learning, and just being exposed to different types of films," she said.
Screenings commence at 1.30pm on Sunday, February 25, May 26, September 29 and November, 24.
At the afternoon session, two feature length films are screened and during interval refreshments are served. Bar facilities at the RSL also operate for members' convenience.
A mini film festival will be held from 9.30am on Sunday, July 28 with five films screened.
