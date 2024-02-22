A month to refresh is all Ryan needs ahead of dual-code duties in 2024

For Alahna Ryan, down time isn't a luxury she has.
However, the dual-code star is refreshed and ready to go for a massive 2024.
The new Mudgee league tag recruit has made the switch from Dubbo CYMS to the Dragons after playing in the Western Women's Rugby League (WWRL) for the town, a season which earned her a spot in the Western Rams opens women's side.
A NSW Country Rugby Union player as well, Ryan said she hasn't had too much time to slow down.
"Every year is non-stop for me, I only get around a month break over that Christmas period and then I jump straight into preseason for rugby and league tag," she said.
"I also have my rep games for league so no I don't get much downtime."
Ryan was in action last weekend for Group 10's league tag side at Wellington and was one of their best alongside here new teammate India Draper.
The signings of Draper, Ryan and Danielle Fisher have given Mudgee a massive boost ahead of the new league tag season.
"I think Mudgee have lost most of their players from last year but also gained a lot of new and experienced players like India Draper coming across from Forbes who I am pretty excited to play with,"
"I also am enjoying the coaching staff that we have this year I think will really help us go one further than last year."
On Sunday, the Mudgee gun will run out for Kevin Grimshaw's Western Rams side as they take on the Riverina Bulls in round one of the Country Championships at Laurie Daley Oval in Junee.
Grimshaw has put together a talented side full of WWRL stars, one of whom Ryan can't wait to reconnect with.
"I'm feeling really confident coming into this weekend's games, I really think that Kev has picked players on skill level and experience this year," she said.
"Especially with the likes of Bec Smyth who will be running us out and has a lot of experience and knowledge to share with the girls."
A former Wallaroo, Smyth has been named captain of the Rams side and was the first player Grimshaw rang when he took the job.
Normally played in the middle in rugby league, Ryan has been picked to play in the centres, something she said is unfamiliar.
"It's definitely a big change for me this year playing in the centres, I usually play in that lock position but I think we have some really strong middles this year," she said.
"I'm excited to see how I can use my speed and agility playing out wider."
Joining Ryan in Sunday's side is fellow dual-code gun Danielle Plummer, someone who also starred for Mudgee at the end of last year.
Sunday's match will begin at 2pm.
