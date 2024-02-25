Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Health

Deadly dementia rates to double in 30 years, care plans in spotlight

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
February 26 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As dementia rates are tipped to almost double over the next 30 years, a local care home manager hopes families will look at their care options sooner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.