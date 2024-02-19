Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our Places
Watch

Old court house buckling under the weight of extensive damage

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
February 19 2024 - 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An old court house more than 160 years old is buckling under the pressure of major flood damage, leading to a new police headquarters in the coming months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.