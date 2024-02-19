Old court house buckling under the weight of extensive damage

An old court house more than 160 years old is buckling under the pressure of major flood damage, leading to a new police headquarters in the coming months.
"The building was affected by the floods and there's still a lot of rebuilding to be done there, which will start sometime soon," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"We're still not sure exactly when that will be or how long it will take, but the plan is to rebuild there at some stage."
Outlined in the Cabonne Recovery Plan under community projects, the existing police station in Molong is set for future restoration.
The funding source for this is still listed as "unknown" in the document, with key partner NSW Police Property noted.
Officers attached to the Molong unit have been working out of demountable buildings to the right-hand side of the site since the flood ripped through town in late 2022.
But NSW Police confirmed on Thursday, February 15, they'd soon be shuffling to another spot.
"Police will eventually move to the [Central Business District] area soon," the spokesperson said.
"There's no specific timeline or date for a starting date at the new location as yet, but we can say that a new site has already been picked.
"It's just a matter of working out the finer details now, before doing a fit-out thereafter and then finally moving the officers in."
Responsible for a lengthy list of major court cases and "lock ups" in the Central West, Molong Court House was built in 1862 by late colonial architect, James Johnstone Barnet.
Built from locally-sourced limestone rubble masonry, its original state sported a white picket fence surrounding the site.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.