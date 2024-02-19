Daily Liberal
Current Western Rams co-captain confirms where he will play in 2024

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated February 20 2024 - 9:33am, first published 7:00am
After a summer full of speculation and off-season rumours, Alex Ronayne has confirmed he is fully committed to playing on with the Macquarie Raiders in 2024.

