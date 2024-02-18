MacGregor and Western's lethal left edge lead the Rams to another win

A dominant second-half performance from the Western Rams was more than enough to get them an Andrew Johns Cup win at Parkes on Sunday.
Taking on the Monaro Colts, the Rams under 16s survived a tricky period early in the second half before running away to win 36-6.
With the game in the balance at 12-6, the Rams went on to score five tries in just 20 minutes, most of which came down their left edge.
One of those to score was left-centre Sonny MacGregor, a young man who had nothing but praise for his side of the field.
"When we start to get in that open space, it really starts to click together," he said.
"In defence, we stick tight together."
MacGregor was one of Western's best while Triston Ross and Taj Jordan also impressed in the win.
Taking on a physical Colts side, the Rams also had to battle the heat as well with temperatures at Pioneer Park reaching the mid 30s.
There was plenty to like about the way the Rams finished and MacGregor agreed.
"It was a good win, we just played good as a team," he said.
"We are (finding some momentum).
"We are gelling as a team at training and working out on the field and trying our hardest."
Meanwhile, Monaro assistant coach Robert Sheffield said his team just weren't up to scratch.
"It was a very tough one, it wasn't the 60 minutes we were looking for," he said.
"We prepared really well, the boys trained really well but it didn't translate onto the field unfortunately.
"The heat played a massive part in the match but it was equal for both sides.
"We wanted them to react at halftime and they did by scoring a good try but that was it."
Riley Durrant got things started for Western as he darted over to score with Callum Miskell converting.
Leading 6-0, the Rams extended their advantage as Bryson Read scored a converted try as well with the home side up 12-0 at the break.
Monaro got on the board six minutes into the second half through Sebastian Jones and looked set to mount a comeback until Western's lethal edge fired.
William Giovas was the first to score before Ross followed suit just eight minutes later with late tries to Jai Ashby and MacGregor sealing the win.
Sunday's victory marks back-to-back wins for Western who will now travel to Shellharbour next weekend to take on the Illawarra South Coast Dragons.
