Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on
The Catch Up

A cheat's guide to Taylor Swift: What to do if you're not quite a Swiftie

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
February 16 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You would have to be living under a rock if you didn't know Taylor Swift landed in Australia on Wednesday evening ahead of her Melbourne Eras Tour Concerts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.