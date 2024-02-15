Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Teenager killed, another child critical after highway crash

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 16 2024 - 11:29am, first published 7:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 16-year-old has died after a car and truck collided on the Golden Highway outside Dubbo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.