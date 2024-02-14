Love is in the air: vendors, businesses wanted for wedding showcase

Orange is home to the newest wedding expo in the Central West aimed at promoting premium businesses in the region.
The first Orange Wedding Showcase will take place on Sunday, May 5 at Banksia Orange.
The Showcase will include bridal fashion, hairdressers, makeup, photographers, videographers and venues from a wide range of premium Central West businesses.
Showcase organisers are currently taking expressions of interest from regional services who wish to be involved. Organiser Holly Manning from Banksia warns spaces are limited.
"We hope to open ticket sales to the event in March so any businesses interested in exhibiting need to get in quickly," she said.
This will be a unique opportunity for businesses to show what they have to offer to perspective couples, including contributing to a goodie bag and more.
"We are inviting exhibitors to take to the stage for live demonstrations, fun panel discussions and Q&As with MC Betty Confetti to add an exciting element to the event," Ms Manning said.
The wedding market in Orange continues to grow with many travelling to the colour city to celebrate their nuptials.
"Orange and the Central West lends itself to couples looking for a premium destination wedding," Ms Manning said.
"Metropolitan and local couples want quality services and products but also like the personal touch you find in regional areas. The wedding industry supports tourism and we're working with Orange360 to build this market."
Organisers are hoping the Showcase will become an annual event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.