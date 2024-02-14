Young Woman finalist hoping to use platform to encourage professionals here

AN optomestrist, a soil and climate researcher as well as a primary school teacher are off to represent their town at Sydney Royal.
Wellington's Eliza Whiteley, Charlotte McGrory from Bourke and Orange's Paris Capell will represent Zone 6 at The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Women Competition after taking out the final at Narromine on Saturday.
Eliza is passionate in supporting quality and accessible optometric care for patients living in rural and regional NSW.
The 24-year-old's goal is to create an environment for collaborative discussion for local health practitioners and hopes to lecturer at universities about rural optometric practise.
She believes in closing the gap between city and country and continues to challenge herself to create opportunities in the region.
"This is huge moment, it means a lot to Wellington," Eliza said.
"The biggest thing is to showcase the opportunity for growth in the region and how can we get more young people moving to a regional area to start their career in a professional setting."
Paris is a NSW Department of Primary Industries climate vulnerability assessment project officer who is passionate about reducing the hurdles for producer to become carbon neutral and ensuring businesses contemplate succession planning when considering a carbon project.
The last time Orange was represented at Sydney Royal was in 1986.
The 23-year-old is also the Central West Intrepid Landcare co-president, Central West Young Aggies secretary and is a committee member of Orange Show Society.
"It has been a real privileged representing Orange as a young woman ...and it means so much to go to Sydney to have Orange put on the map in that way," Paris said.
"There is so much to achieve, AgShows has recently released guidelines in soil judging so I'm passionate about that getting adopted across local shows in NSW."
Charlotte is a primary school teacher who wants to support indigenous and rural students to achieve greater social and academic outcomes.
The 24-year-old, formerly of Sydney, founded the Bourke Physical Culture Club that provides after school dance activity for children in the region to help promote create arts.
"This means so much to me, Bourke has become an important part of my life and the fact I now get to represent Bourke as a Young Woman in Sydney is an indescribable feeling," Charlotte said.
"I want to promote youth involvement in the shows and learn about initiatives I can implement back home as well to encourage youth to step up into roles in our show."
