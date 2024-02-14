Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Young Woman finalist hoping to use platform to encourage professionals here

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
February 15 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN optomestrist, a soil and climate researcher as well as a primary school teacher are off to represent their town at Sydney Royal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.