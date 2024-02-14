Dubbo to be at the forefront of research into the 'weird', elusive platypus

Dubbo will be the centre for global platypus research following the opening of the new rescue centre at the zoo.
Platypus Rescue HQ was opened at Taronga Western Plains Zoo on Tuesday, February 13. It's the world's largest purpose-built platypus conservation centre.
The $12.1 million facility can house up to 65 platypus during severe environmental events like drought or fires.
The need for the facility was highlighted during the 2019 Black Summer bushfires.
Phoebe Meagher is the wildlife conservation officer at Taronga, specifically looking after conservation recovery programs with platypus.
Dr Meagher said the zoo was able to rescue seven platypuses in 2019 but they "were getting so many more calls".
The zoo already had the veterinary, husbandry and conservation skills. And Dubbo had the space for a conservation facility.
The research showed if they could rescue 50 platypus it meant when they were released back into the wild they would retain enough genetic diversity to go on to be viable, Dr Meagher said.
Within Platypus Rescue HQ, the animals would be able to stay for years, but the goal is for them to be housed temporarily, then released back into the wild.
The facility is about more than just rescuing platypus. It's also the chance to research them.
The research section of the facility has been established in collaboration with the University of NSW and the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.
The five-year research program will look at improving the reproductive success of platypus, while also learning both the environmental and behavioural triggers that show when the animals need to be rescued.
Taronga Conservation Society Australia chief executive officer Cameron Kerr said Taronga's partnership with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance went back to 1915.
"We swap staff and share ideas as progressive leading zoos around the world. We really do work closely together and play a leadership role across the zoo industry," he said.
Mr Kerr said the San Diego zoo had committed a huge sum of money to support platypus research - "an animal that doesn't even exist in their country".
Dr Meagher said platypus have been difficult to study in the wild because they're so elusive.
They like to hide under rocks and ledges, making them difficult to see.
The Platypus Rescue HQ, which was built by David Payne Constructions, will allow the platypuses to be in a naturalistic setting where they can be observed.
"It's the first of its kind so we've had to build it based on literature and research and observations in the wild," Dr Meagher said.
"It's going to be such a learning experience. When we see the plats in there we'll be recording every millisecond. Oh they like the far, left back corner? What's the temperature? What's the humidity there? So we'll be learning a lot."
Minister for Climate Change and the Environment Penny Sharpe said NSW was "incredibly lucky" to have world-class researchers in academics working in partnership with the zoo to rescue the platypus.
"They've got a duck bill, they look a little bit like a beaver, they lay eggs, they also suckle their young. They're weird... The idea that they're even vulnerable to extinction is something we should all be worried about but today it feels like we have great hope and can turn that around," she said.
While plenty of work will be done behind-the-scenes, front and centre will be ambassador platypus Mackenzie.
Mackenzie was born at Taronga Zoo in Sydney. He's the first of his kind to ever be on display at Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
"He just fit in perfectly. He's locked down his activity cycle and it's exactly what he was doing in Sydney. He sleeps for 20 hours and then he's awake for 20 hours - because he has this weird pattern," Dr Meagher said.
"He seems to be happy and he's eating so we're really excited that he's loving his new home."
Platypus Rescue HQ has been jointed funded by the NSW government, Taronga Conservation Society Australia and philanthropic donors including the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and WIRES.
