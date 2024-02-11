Whitney Cup TOTW | Seven-wicket haul the highlight as Rugby evades outright

This season we'll be bringing you the best performers of the RSL Whitney Cup each week and providing an insight on where each first grade match was won and lost.
The round 15 two-day matches came to a close on Saturday and one performance stood out above the rest.
CYMS still has one hand on the minor premiership after a win over Rugby, but it wasn't all smooth sailing for the Cougars at No. 1 Oval.
Having already wrapped up points on day one, CYMS set about adding to their total of 3/145 after bowling out Rugby for 137.
Ben Patterson and Thomas Nelson were among the runs but Rugby's Jacob Hill was the standout as he took wickets on the to bowling CYMS out for 216.
There was still 60 overs left in the day but Rugby dug in and batted them out, much to the frustration of the Cougars.
At No. 2 Oval, Souths were unable to repeat the magic of Friday night - when they won the MoneyQuest Megahit - and slumped to a defeat to Macquarie.
Having celebrated the win in style on Friday, Souths were bowled out for 179 after Macquarie posted 8/313 on day one.
In the final match, Colts took care of business against Newtown. After leaving the Tigers reeling at 3/10 at stumps last week after making 201, the men in red went on to bowl Newtown out for just 120.
Chasing 314 for victory was always hugely unlikely, especially given the way Souths celebrated on Friday, but Richardson at least made Macquarie work for their win.
The teenager missed Friday night's game but on Saturday he made a tough 49 from 73 balls to continue his own good form.
Unfortunately not many others contributed in what was a heavy 134-run loss.
Newtown didn't have much to cheer about on Saturday but Skinner showed plenty of fight in what finished a disappointing loss.
He's made this team many times this season largely because of swashbuckling, aggressive performances with the bat but things were vastly different against Colts.
Skinner made 42 from 115 balls and was one of only two Tigers batters to pass 20.
After the disappointment of losing Friday night's decider, CYMS had to pick themselves up and go for quick runs on Saturday.
Nelson did his bit and made 44 from 68 balls to keep things ticking along as CYMS built a 79-run lead.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, Rugby batted out the rest of the day and they missed out an outright win.
This man was one of the main reasons CYMS missed the outright.
At 8/81 it seemed the Cougars were on track for a big win, but veteran Shepherd - who's spent a lot of time in second grade this season - produced a dogged display on his way to making 40 not out from 104 balls.
It was an extremely tough showing and one Shepherd and his teammates relished as they frustrated the competition leaders.
The captain missed out on day one and scored a duck as his team piled on more than 300, but he made sure he contributed on day two.
The all-rounder took 3/35 from 16 overs and led the way as the Blues knocked over Souths for 179.
He picked up the big wicket of Megahit grand final hero Ted Murray for 15 and also knocked over Rudy Peet (25) and Lockie Rummans (11) in a fine performance.
He played his part in reducing Newtown to 3/10 on day one and then went on with it on day two.
Buckley strangled Newtown on Saturday and took wickets at regular intervals on the way to finishing with 4/28 from 16 overs.
It was another top performance from Buckley and one which keeps Colts with the slightest hope of collecting the minor premiership.
He made some quick runs early to finish with 61 from 59 balls and then he took the new ball.
While he and the Cougars' attack was unable to bowl out Rugby and chase an outright win, it was another tidy performance from the NSW Indigenous representative.
The final figures were 2/18 from 10 for 'Patto'.
The star of the round yet on the losing side in round 15. CYMS went past 200 with the bat on Saturday but Hill continued to make steady inroads with the ball and finished with the best figures of any bowler in first grade this season.
Hill took 7/57 for Rugby - a haul including the big wickets of Nelson, Patterson, Barber and Knaggs - to provide a great highlight for his side in a season where they look destined to miss finals.
The other big positive for Rugby on Saturday. Reeves came to the crease late in the day with CYMS seemingly on their way to a resounding outright win.
The Rugby quick may have gone wicketless but he did a job with the willow and proved attack is the best form of defence on his way to making 36 not out from 24 balls.
It was pretty straightforward for Macquarie on Saturday as the bowlers did the job and wrapped up a big win.
Theunissen was one of those contributed with the ball and he finished with 3/40 from 10 overs.
He removed key men Max Richardson (49) and Harry Roscarel (13) along the way as the Blues made a welcome and overdue return to form.
The reliable CYMS big man edges out Macquarie's Mitch Williams for the final spot in our team.
Williams took three wickets and Purse only bagged two, but his spell was an important one.
He removed Nate Ambler (14) and Hill (0) early on to give CYMS the momentum and hope for an outright win.
The big victory may not have happened but Purse's 2/28 from 12 overs - and six maidens - was just what you'd expect from him.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.