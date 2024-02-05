Hospital last place missing man seen, 'serious concerns' from police

Last seen at a western Sydney hospital, the search continues to find a man known to frequent Orange in the Central West.
Police appealed to the public via social media for a second time on Monday, January 29, asking the public for assistance to locate male from Blacktown, Torey Gardiner.
The 38-year-old man was last sighted at Blacktown Hospital shortly before 9am on Sunday, January 28.
When he could not be found, he was reported missing to officers attached to Blacktown Police Area Command.
Inquiries immediately commenced into his whereabouts, with police from the Central West region also notified due to the man frequenting the Orange area.
Along with Blacktown and Orange areas, Torey Gardiner is also known to the Seven Hills and Fairfield areas in western Sydney.
The missing man is described as being of Caucasian appearance and 175-180 centimetres tall, of a medium build with brown hair and a short beard.
When last seen, reports say he was shirtless, but was wearing black shorts and brown shoes.
While police hold serious concerns about the missing man, officers have also alerted the public not to approach him.
If he is seen, or if anyone has information on the man's whereabouts, people are to contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.
