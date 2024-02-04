15-storey multi-million dollar CBD development delayed

After being approved by Dubbo Regional Council, the future of one development in the CBD remains unclear.
The former Daily Liberal site now owned by MAAS Property Group is supposed to be home to a new 15-storey mixed-use tower, along with low-rise retail buildings.
However, no construction has begun on the empty site even after the council approved the site twice.
MAAS Property Development Director Michael Noonan gave an update on how things are coming along.
"We have recently received approval for a mixed-use development. We're currently reviewing the conditions of consent as well as the cost to construct," he said.
The tower would be made up of a 162-room hotel over nine floors with 41 apartments across the top six floors available for purchase.
The Liberal development originally was approved by the council in 2019 and Mr Noonan said COVID as well as other things out of their control have caused the delays.
"It is very difficult to get a project of this scale to work commercially particularly now that construction costs have increased so significantly in the past two-three years," he said.
"This is not unique to Dubbo as developments across the country are facing the same pressure."
When asked if the plan would still go ahead, Mr Noonan had a simple answer.
"Yes," he said.
"We are still aiming to develop the site however we need to ensure it is commercially viable prior to starting construction."
