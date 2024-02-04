Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our Future

15-storey multi-million dollar CBD development delayed

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
February 5 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After being approved by Dubbo Regional Council, the future of one development in the CBD remains unclear.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.