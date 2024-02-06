Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Property

'Is this normal?': Internet helps distressed doctor with cats find a rental

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated February 6 2024 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A doctor and nurse couple with cats were knocked-back numerous times when searching for a rental property, raising questions about whether landlords were discriminating against their pets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.