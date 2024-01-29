'A danger to all': 'Reckless' rider busted doing 160km around racetrack

"A DANGER to all" is how a man was described in open court after he was busted reaching high speeds around Mount Panorama.
Samuel John Costello, 20, of Esrom Street, West Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 17, 2024 to driving in a reckless and dangerous manner.
Police attached to the Bathurst Highway Patrol went to Mount Panorama just before 6.30pm on December 7, 2023 after hearing what they thought was a motorbike racing around the track, court documents state.
After arriving trackside, officers positioned themselves along Conrod Straight moments before they caught Costello riding a 2016 Yamaha MT-07 160 kilometres an hour.
The court heard the road is a signposted 60km/h zone.
Police stopped Costello, who held a rider learner's licence, and issued him a future court notice.
During court documents, Costello's actions were described by police as "extremely dangerous and negligent ... adding risk to other road users and pedestrians".
Costello's solicitor Shane Cunningham asked the court to consider taking no action on his client's conditional release order, which was breached by this offence.
In handing down her sentence, Magistrate Lisa Stapleton said Costello was "a danger to all road users" and was "reckless and irresponsible".
Costello was placed on a community correction order for 12 months.
His licence was also disqualified for one year.
