Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

'It can take days': What it's like rescuing somebody from remote wilderness

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
January 26 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some of the toughest rescue jobs Rodney Coombes has managed have been in the Pilliga, where it can take days to get in and out.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.